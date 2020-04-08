Global  

Here's when Kangana reads Hanuman Chalisa

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Rangoli Chandel wished her followers on social media and also let out a little trivia about her sister, Kangana Ranaut. “Kangana says in most difficult time of her when she had to do Herculean amount of work, she read Hanuman Chalisa, no one told her she simply felt the urge to do so, wishing everyone on Hanuman Jayanti,” shared Rangoli.
