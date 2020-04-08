Tributes Pour In For John Prine Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

The country-folk legend has passed away...



Legendary American songwriter *John Prine* has died at the age of 73.



Brought up in Illinois, he became a key part of Chicago's folk renewal in the 60s, with his witty, subversive songwriting catching the ear of Kris Kristofferson.



Recording with Atlantic and Asylum, his work merged folk with country, producing something of its time, but also utterly timeless.



Remaining active right to the end, news of John Prine's passing brought a wave of tributes from fellow songwriting greats.



We've collected a small portion of these.







Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.



— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020







Words can't even come close.

I'm crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near. @JohnPrineMusic



— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) April 8, 2020







John Prine was what is best about America.



— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 8, 2020







Today we lost John Prine and Hal Wilner. Two geniuses. The world got a little darker today. Blessings to their friends and families.



— Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) April 8, 2020







Goodbye John Prine



— Ed Helms (@edhelms) April 8, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

The country-folk legend has passed away...Legendary American songwriter *John Prine* has died at the age of 73.Brought up in Illinois, he became a key part of Chicago's folk renewal in the 60s, with his witty, subversive songwriting catching the ear of Kris Kristofferson.Recording with Atlantic and Asylum, his work merged folk with country, producing something of its time, but also utterly timeless.Remaining active right to the end, news of John Prine's passing brought a wave of tributes from fellow songwriting greats.We've collected a small portion of these.Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020Words can't even come close.I'm crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near. @JohnPrineMusic— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) April 8, 2020John Prine was what is best about America.— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 8, 2020Today we lost John Prine and Hal Wilner. Two geniuses. The world got a little darker today. Blessings to their friends and families.— Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) April 8, 2020Goodbye John Prine— Ed Helms (@edhelms) April 8, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CLASH Really sad news to start the day - American songwriter John Prine has died, sparking a wave of tributes...… https://t.co/QN5V3gxVnQ 37 minutes ago entertainment.ie Tributes pour in for country musician John Prine, who has died after contracting the coronavirus https://t.co/yji2EYdW0G 39 minutes ago WION #JohnPrine is considered one of the most influential songwriters of his generation https://t.co/uiBtJMgaH1 4 hours ago