Coronavirus: Patrick Dempsey, Zach Braff and Jennifer Garner return to doctor roles to thank healthcare workers

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

'House, MD' star Olivia Wilde curated the video thanking real doctors for their hard work during the global health crisis



Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published 2 days ago TV doctors have a video message for real doctors 02:21 All the most famous TV and film doctors got together virtually to thank real healthcare workers during Covid-19.