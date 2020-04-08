Global  

Kanika to be interrogated by Lucknow police

Kanika Kapoor returned home this week after undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and seems like controversy refuses to leave her alone. The popular singer was facing an FIR which was filed by Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar Agarwal, at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station. Reports suggest that she will now be interrogated by the Lucknow police. However the questioned will only take place after her home-quarantine ends, after 14 days.
