Self Esteem Announces New 'Cuddles Please' EP Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

It's out on May 1st...



*Self Esteem* will release new EP 'Cuddles Please' on May 1st.



The songwriter's fantastic debut LP 'Compliments Please' landed last year, rewarded with critical praise from all corners.



Recently Self Esteem - real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor - embarked on some stripped back shows, and this aesthetic forms the crux of her new EP.



Co-produced alongside David Glover, the sessions also utilised the full force of Sheffield's female-led 60 strong choir Neighbourhood Voices.



Discussing the new project, Self Esteem comments:



"After doing a run of special stripped back shows, I thought it would be nice to record some of the songs that work best in that format. I really love to sing the songs in their birthday suits."



"Neighbourhood Voices had been learning some of the songs anyway and suggested singing with me live and of course I jumped at the chance to have 30 women singing my feelings with me."



The EP features three re-recorded versions of material from 'Compliments Please', alongside a cover of Alex Cameron's 'Miami Memory'.



Check out 'Favourite Problem (Alternate Version)' below.



'Cuddles Please' EP tracklisting:



1. Favourite Problem (Alternative Version)

2. The Best (Alternative Version)

3. In Time (Alternative Version)

4. Miami Memory (Alex Cameron Cover)



Photo Credit: *Rachel Lipsitz*



Related: *Complimentary Passions - Self-Esteem's Bold Pop Vision*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's out on May 1st...*Self Esteem* will release new EP 'Cuddles Please' on May 1st.The songwriter's fantastic debut LP 'Compliments Please' landed last year, rewarded with critical praise from all corners.Recently Self Esteem - real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor - embarked on some stripped back shows, and this aesthetic forms the crux of her new EP.Co-produced alongside David Glover, the sessions also utilised the full force of Sheffield's female-led 60 strong choir Neighbourhood Voices.Discussing the new project, Self Esteem comments:"After doing a run of special stripped back shows, I thought it would be nice to record some of the songs that work best in that format. I really love to sing the songs in their birthday suits.""Neighbourhood Voices had been learning some of the songs anyway and suggested singing with me live and of course I jumped at the chance to have 30 women singing my feelings with me."The EP features three re-recorded versions of material from 'Compliments Please', alongside a cover of Alex Cameron's 'Miami Memory'.Check out 'Favourite Problem (Alternate Version)' below.'Cuddles Please' EP tracklisting:1. Favourite Problem (Alternative Version)2. The Best (Alternative Version)3. In Time (Alternative Version)4. Miami Memory (Alex Cameron Cover)Photo Credit: *Rachel Lipsitz*Related: *Complimentary Passions - Self-Esteem's Bold Pop Vision*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this