Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bruce Springsteen 'Crushed' by Death of 'True National Treasure' John Prine

Bruce Springsteen 'Crushed' by Death of 'True National Treasure' John Prine

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Also paying tribute to the Grammy winner, who died from complications related to the coronavirus, are Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Toby Keith, Mandy Moore and Seth Meyers among others.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Bruce Springsteen has led tributes to John Prine following his death aged 73

Bruce Springsteen has led tributes to John Prine following his death aged 73 01:03

 Bruce Springsteen has led tributes to John Prine following his death aged 73 Springsteen praised the US folk and country singer as a "national treasure" and a "songwriter for the ages" following his passing on Tuesday from complications due to coronavirus. Bruce wrote on Twitter: Sheryl Crow also...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruce Springsteen leads John Prine tributes [Video]

Bruce Springsteen leads John Prine tributes

Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt have paid tribute to songwriting legend John Prine following his death aged 73.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

John Prine's music 'will live on forever'... death mourned by Northern Ireland stars and performers around world

John Prine's music 'will live on forever'... death mourned by Northern Ireland stars and performers around worldDaniel O'Donnell joined Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen in paying tribute after the coronavirus-related death of John Prine, the acclaimed American folk and...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.