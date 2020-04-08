Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Karim Morani tested Coronavirus positive after daughters Zoa and Shaza

Karim Morani tested Coronavirus positive after daughters Zoa and Shaza

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Film producer Karim Morani's daughters Zoa and Shaza were tested positive for Coronavirus and admitted to the hospital. And now, unfortunately, he has been tested positive too. This is the latest coronavirus case in Bollywood after singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Purab Kohli and Karim's actor daughter Zoa, tested positive for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 00:31

 A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MAansari87

🇮🇳अनीस Ansari مُحّمد🇮🇳 RT @sahiljoshii: Film producer Karim Morani tested positive for coronavirus. First Morani's daughter Shaza was tested positive. Yesterday s… 4 minutes ago

gadgildr1510

Dnyanesh R.Gadgil RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | After his 2 daughters now, film producer Karim Morani has tested positive for Coronavirus. TIMES NOW's Kajal wi… 4 minutes ago

sunilkumarmotwa

SUNIL KUMAR MOTWANI RT @TimesNow: #MumbaiCoronaReport | After daughters, film producer Karim Morani has also tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been shif… 6 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW #MumbaiCoronaReport | After daughters, film producer Karim Morani has also tested positive for Coronavirus. He has… https://t.co/Sr7zVef1kS 19 minutes ago

ashishsingh973

Dr.Ashish Singh RT @tv9gujarati: After daughters, film producer Karim Morani has also tested positive for #coronavirus . https://t.co/Kx8jzBmPiq 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.