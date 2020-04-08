South star Ram Charan wishes cousin Allu Arjun happy birthday with a cute throwback picture

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Rudhramadevi actor Allu Arjun celebrates his 37th birthday today, April 8. On his special day, his cousin, Ram Charan took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday with a cute throwback picture.



Ram Charan shared the photo and wrote, "I should be feeding you cake today but instead feeding you with fond memories from our... 👓 View full article

