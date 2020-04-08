Global  

Muskurayega India: Bollywood celebs come together to spread positivity during coronavirus outbreak

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
At a time when the entire nation is facing the pandemic lockdown, Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani along with Bollywood's leading stars brought a new track, 'Muskurayega India' which released on 6th April, 2020 by jackky bhagnani's music label Jjust Music. Driven by the efforts of Everyone, the self shot videos of our favourite...
