Lacey Adams Wiki: Facts About The US Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ Wife
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () As the US fights the growing coronavirus pandemic, the focus is on the White House task force combating the virus. The US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams is part of this team and prominent in the media. With the attention on him, it’s important to note his very own support system. Jerome Adams’ wife, Lacey Adams […]
The post Lacey Adams Wiki: Facts About The US Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared on broadcast and cable news on Sunday. According to Business Insider, he warned this week could be the "saddest week of most Americans' lives." However, he refused to weigh in on the governors of nine states who haven't ordered residents to stay at home....
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington, D.C. where the White House Coronavirus Task Force is working to contain the... CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times •SmartBrief •Mediaite