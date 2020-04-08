Global  

Lacey Adams Wiki: Facts About The US Surgeon General Jerome Adams' Wife

As the US fights the growing coronavirus pandemic, the focus is on the White House task force combating the virus. The US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams is part of this team and prominent in the media. With the attention on him, it’s important to note his very own support system. Jerome Adams’ wife, Lacey Adams […]

The post Lacey Adams Wiki: Facts About The US Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Surgeon General: Pandemic Will Be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Moment

Surgeon General: Pandemic Will Be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Moment 00:34

 Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared on broadcast and cable news on Sunday. According to Business Insider, he warned this week could be the "saddest week of most Americans' lives." However, he refused to weigh in on the governors of nine states who haven't ordered residents to stay at home....

'I and many black Americans are at higher risk' -Surgeon General [Video]

'I and many black Americans are at higher risk' -Surgeon General

U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams on Tuesday described the lack of health equity in America when it comes to the impact the coronavirus may have on African Americans due to underlying conditions.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published
US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000 [Video]

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000 According to John Hopkins University, the United States coronavirus death toll hit 10,335 as of Monday afternoon. According to data from the U.S. Department..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US faces Pearl Harbour, 9/11 moment this week due to coronavirus COVID-19, warns surgeon general Jerome Adams

Amid the rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the US, the country's surgeon general Jerome Adams on Sunday expressed fear that the US will face a “Pearl Harbor...
Zee News

Surgeon General: Coronavirus testing numbers are "a concern"

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington, D.C. where the White House Coronavirus Task Force is working to contain the...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesSmartBriefMediaite

