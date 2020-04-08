Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch Trump Admit to Mail-In Voting, Literally Seconds After Blasting Corrupt Nature of Mail-in Voting

Watch Trump Admit to Mail-In Voting, Literally Seconds After Blasting Corrupt Nature of Mail-in Voting

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump made clear that he believes that mail-in voting his a horrible and easily corruptible process during Tuesday afternoon's press conference in light of Wisconsin holding an election amid social distancing and stay-at-home orders in light of the coronavirus pandemic.  But when pressed, he admitted that he himself votes by mail, because he can. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Slams Mail-In Voting

Trump Slams Mail-In Voting 01:05

 Trump Slams Mail-In Voting With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting nearly every aspect of life, several states are making adjustments to their primary election procedures. Many states have already postponed their elections to later dates, or have called for mail-in voting. President Donald...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.