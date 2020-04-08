Watch Trump Admit to Mail-In Voting, Literally Seconds After Blasting Corrupt Nature of Mail-in Voting Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

President Donald Trump made clear that he believes that mail-in voting his a horrible and easily corruptible process during Tuesday afternoon's press conference in light of Wisconsin holding an election amid social distancing and stay-at-home orders in light of the coronavirus pandemic. But when pressed, he admitted that he himself votes by mail, because he can. 👓 View full article

