Hanuman Jayanti: &TV launches a unique initiative

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Hanuman Jayanti, the auspicious festival which commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman is celebrated with great fervour across the nation. To mark the festive spirit and bring everyone together during this lockdown, &TV is launching a unique initiative wherein the viewers and all Hanuman bhakts can recite the Hanuman Chalisa...
