Fiona Whelan Prine: Facts About John Prine’s Wife

The music community is mourning the loss of another iconic artist to the COVID-19 pandemic. John Prine, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, passed away on April 7, 2020 from complications of coronavirus. He was 73. Besides a legion of fans and an immemorable lyrical legacy, he also leaves behind his wife and children. Prine’s wife […]

 John Prine, Country-Folk Singer, Dead at 73 Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN. The singer and songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. Bob Dylan, via 'The New York Times'...

