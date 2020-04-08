Global  

Lady Gaga Talks About Marriage, Kids, Mental Health & More with 'InStyle'

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Lady Gaga is on the cover of InStyle magazine’s May 2020 issue. Here’s what the 34-year-old superstar had to share with the mag… On what she wants out of life: “Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness]. [...]
Credit: WTHI - Published
News video: Mental health experts provide tips for parents to support kids’ mental health during COVID-19

Mental health experts provide tips for parents to support kids’ mental health during COVID-19

 News 10 talked to mental health experts at the Hamilton Center on Monday about how parents can navigate the topic of COVID-19.

