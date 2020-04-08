Global  

Will Smith Celebrates Bad Boy’s 25th Anniversary W/ Hilarious Martin Lawrence Scene

SOHH Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Will Smith Celebrates Bad Boy’s 25th Anniversary W/ Hilarious Martin Lawrence SceneHollywood superstar Will Smith knows this is an important week. The hip-hop veteran has celebrated the 25-year anniversary of his and Martin Lawrence‘s unforgettable Bad Boys movie classic. Big Facts Big Willy went to his social media pages this week to put a little respect on the franchise he and Lawrence built. Smith reflected on […]

The post Will Smith Celebrates Bad Boy’s 25th Anniversary W/ Hilarious Martin Lawrence Scene appeared first on .
