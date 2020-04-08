Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gisele Bundchen Wrote Tom Brady a Note Saying She Was Unhappy in Their Marriage 2 Years Ago

Gisele Bundchen Wrote Tom Brady a Note Saying She Was Unhappy in Their Marriage 2 Years Ago

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Tom Brady just gave a tell-all interview to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show and one topic of conversation was his wife Gisele Bundchen. During the interview, we actually found out that two years ago, Gisele wrote him a note saying she was unhappy in their marriage. “There was a couple years ago, she didn’t [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Jason Whitlock: I'm convinced that Brady & Belichick's divorce was amicable

Jason Whitlock: I'm convinced that Brady & Belichick's divorce was amicable 01:47

 Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are broadcasting from the crib again, this time to talk about former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady's radio interview with Howard Stern. Whitlock believes this interview confirms that Brady and coach Bill Belichick's split was more amicable than he initially...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

A_FashionEditor

Scottsdale_Fashion RT @InStyle: Tom Brady revealed that Gisele Bündchen wrote him a note a few years ago explaining that she "wasn't satisfied" with their mar… 34 minutes ago

Mar103181

🧜🏻‍♀️Marcela🧜🏻‍♀️ RT @BDCPatriots: Tom Brady says Gisele Bündchen wrote him a letter expressing her dissatisfaction with their marriage: 'She didn’t feel I w… 4 hours ago

InStyle

InStyle Tom Brady revealed that Gisele Bündchen wrote him a note a few years ago explaining that she "wasn't satisfied" wit… https://t.co/tezyA3AMbi 6 hours ago

SportsInsider

Sports Insider Tom Brady says he had to 'check' himself after Gisele Bündchen wrote him a heartfelt letter about how their marriag… https://t.co/ofnxAGWhxL 6 hours ago

CBSLocalSports

CBS Local Sports Gisele Bundchen wrote Tom Brady a letter saying he wasn’t committed to his family or marriage, which forced the qua… https://t.co/ZXajFZKxDM 7 hours ago

BDCPatriots

Boston.com Patriots News Tom Brady says Gisele Bündchen wrote him a letter expressing her dissatisfaction with their marriage: 'She didn’t f… https://t.co/pMdj0KCuJn 7 hours ago

BDCSports

Boston.com Sports Tom Brady says Gisele Bündchen wrote him a letter expressing her dissatisfaction with their marriage: 'She didn’t f… https://t.co/32ETzIxT8e 7 hours ago

BostonDotCom

Boston.com Tom Brady says Gisele Bündchen wrote him a letter expressing her dissatisfaction with their marriage: 'She didn’t f… https://t.co/C2Z0dCqCFL 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.