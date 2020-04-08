Gisele Bundchen Wrote Tom Brady a Note Saying She Was Unhappy in Their Marriage 2 Years Ago
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Tom Brady just gave a tell-all interview to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show and one topic of conversation was his wife Gisele Bundchen. During the interview, we actually found out that two years ago, Gisele wrote him a note saying she was unhappy in their marriage. “There was a couple years ago, she didn’t [...]
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are broadcasting from the crib again, this time to talk about former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady's radio interview with Howard Stern. Whitlock believes this interview confirms that Brady and coach Bill Belichick's split was more amicable than he initially...
