Katherine McNamara Releases New Song 'Just Like James' With All Proceeds Going To COVID-19 Response Fund

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Katherine McNamara just dropped a new sogn! The 24-year-old actress and singer unveiled “Just Like James“, with 100% of the proceeds going towards the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and matched by @google. Through April 30, for every $1 that is donated, Google will donate $2 (up to $5 million). “From #SocialDistancing With Love: #JUSTLIKEJAMES. [...]
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Station Casinos donates $1M to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

Station Casinos donates $1M to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund 00:20

 Stations Casinos says it has contributed $1 million to Nevada's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Fertitta III and Vice Chairman Lorenzo J. Fertitta will also forego their salaries for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, the company says.

shadowfam4ever

#SAVESHADOWHUNTERS ➰ RT @justjaredjr: .@Kat_McNamara just released a brand new song while in #quarantine, and all of the proceeds will be going to a #coronaviru… 12 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. .@Kat_McNamara just released a brand new song while in #quarantine, and all of the proceeds will be going to a… https://t.co/AyBccTquSq 2 hours ago

Katherine_Fray4

Kirit loves Katherine💞💞 RT @HollywoodLife: .@Kat_McNamara releases the best virtual dance party song for a good cause. Exclusive first listen of "Just Like James":… 2 hours ago

