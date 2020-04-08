Bernie Sanders Dropping Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Global  

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Senator Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the 2020 Presidential Race, effectively clearing the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to take the Democratic nomination. The 78-year-old made the announcement during a call with his campaign staff, CNN reports. He has not released an additional comment for the public at this time. Senator Sanders [...]
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race 00:48

 Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race Wednesday.

