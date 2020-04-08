Global  

Donald Trump Asked Tom Brady to Speak at 2016 Republican National Convention & Here's Why He Said No

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Tom Brady made an appearance on Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, and he revealed information about his relationship with Donald Trump. It’s long been rumored that Tom is a Donald Trump supporter and he previously spoke about their association in a radio interview in 2017. Tom revealed to Howard Stern on Wednesday (April 8) [...]
