BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential CampaignSenator *Bernie Sanders* is officially ending his presidential campaign.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders suspends his presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders suspends his presidential campaign 02:04

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

n0thingl3ft2say

❌ Believe U Me ⭐⭐⭐ BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign https://t.co/BI3AAR27mc via @realmattcouch 46 seconds ago

detay18

Tayo Osibel RT @MobilePunch: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders ends US presidential bid https://t.co/MRUEW0mzfL 1 minute ago

afifishaari

Afifi Hasan RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Bernie Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign, paving way for Joe Biden https://t.co/ckizUKrb25 https://t.co/cPNzI… 1 minute ago

ShanThatMuslimC

Shannon Fatimah Dawood RT @Nunya_Bizznizz: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign. 11 minutes ago

Kimbraov1

💐Kimbra⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @GI4Jane: Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign. https://t.co/P7za0EBylW 11 minutes ago

roseklaassen

Rose RT @TIME: Breaking: Bernie Sanders ends his 2020 presidential campaign https://t.co/KDvECfZZlz 14 minutes ago

michaelraph1

Christopher Currier RT @LifeNewsHQ: BREAKING NEWS: Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign, Pro-Abortion Joe Biden Will Become Democrat Nominee #prolife… 20 minutes ago

corbannba

Westbrook deserves A TON more love!!!! RT @latimes: Breaking: Bernie Sanders ends his presidential campaign https://t.co/4mNvbV2rC9 22 minutes ago

