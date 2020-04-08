In Honor of Joan Sebastian’s Birthday, Listen to the Late Mexican Music Star’s Top 5 Hits Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In celebration of Joan Sebastian's birthday, fellow Mexican star Alejandro Fernandez, who counted Sebastian as a mentor, on April 8 released a cover version of “Esto y más.” It inspired us to look back at Sebastian’s top 5 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this