Emmanuelle Chriqui Joins Cast of 'Superman & Lois' In This Role

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
More and more people are being added to the cast of The CW’s Superman & Lois! The latest addition is Emmanuelle Chriqui, who will take on the role of Lana Lang-Cushing, Deadline reports. Lana is a loan officer at Smallville Bank who stayed in Smallville when others left for something bigger and brighter. Lana re-establishes [...]
