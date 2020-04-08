Emmanuelle Chriqui Joins Cast of 'Superman & Lois' In This Role Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

More and more people are being added to the cast of The CW’s Superman & Lois! The latest addition is Emmanuelle Chriqui, who will take on the role of Lana Lang-Cushing, Deadline reports. Lana is a loan officer at Smallville Bank who stayed in Smallville when others left for something bigger and brighter. Lana re-establishes [...] 👓 View full article

