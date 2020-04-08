Bruce Willis Shaves Daughter Tallulah's Head in Quarantine

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Bruce Willis helped his daughter Tallulah Willis‘ head while in their quarantine together! The 26-year-old posted the video to her Instagram account of the whole thing going down…and she had a cheering squad in the background praising her new look! Tallulah was just in the headlines a few months ago for what she did to [...] 👓 View full article

