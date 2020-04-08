Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fox’s Chris Wallace: Bernie Sanders Lost, ‘But He Moved the Entire Conversation in the Democratic Party’ to the Left

Fox’s Chris Wallace: Bernie Sanders Lost, ‘But He Moved the Entire Conversation in the Democratic Party’ to the Left

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Even though *Bernie Sanders* announced that he was suspending his 2020 campaign on Wednesday, Fox News' *Chris Wallace* reasoned that the independent Vermont senator still had a major impact in shaping the Democratic Party's overall trajectory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

watchlatestnews

Watchlatestnews Bernie Sanders moved the party further left than Obama: Chris Wallace https://t.co/JLLrIi74Mg https://t.co/kOOogNoX87 4 minutes ago

alicia19671

Alicia -Text Trump 88022 Bernie Sanders moved the party further left than Obama: Chris Wallace 👇https://t.co/pLmMpx3L6l https://t.co/pLmMpx3L6l 21 minutes ago

KenMeyer91

Ken Meyer RT @Mediaite: Fox's Chris Wallace: Bernie Sanders Lost, 'But He Moved the Entire Conversation in the Democratic Party' https://t.co/v0hZvTu… 22 minutes ago

LeftWing_b

Left-wing PLOW Fox’s Chris Wallace: Bernie Sanders Lost, ‘But He Moved the Entire Conversati... https://t.co/Okn2EZVJI3 +1 MediaBot #LeftWing #Politics 32 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Fox's Chris Wallace: Bernie Sanders Lost, 'But He Moved the Entire Conversation in the Democratic Party' https://t.co/v0hZvTucSE 1 hour ago

usa_truth

Frank Beaudine Chris Wallace celebrates Bernie Sanders for moving Democrats further Left towards #Socialism than Obama. What cou… https://t.co/0XcQodNhjE 2 hours ago

EdgerRob

Rob Edger @TuckerCarlson You're show is the best show on Fox News you and Dana Chris Wallace is an anti Trump Communist.… https://t.co/NVCOBC1jPj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.