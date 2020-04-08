Tom Brady admits Gisele Bundchen 'wasn't satisfied' with their marriage: 'I needed to make a change'

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Tom Brady isn't known for divulging too much about his private life during interviews. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 16 hours ago Jason Whitlock: I'm convinced that Brady & Belichick's divorce was amicable 01:47 Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley are broadcasting from the crib again, this time to talk about former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady's radio interview with Howard Stern. Whitlock believes this interview confirms that Brady and coach Bill Belichick's split was more amicable than he initially...