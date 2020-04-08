Global  

Jim Jones Helps Dipset Fans Fight Coronavirus W/ New Diplomats Masks: "F**k COVID-19"

Wednesday, 8 April 2020
Jim Jones Helps Dipset Fans Fight Coronavirus W/ New Diplomats Masks: “F**k COVID-19”New York rapper Jim Jones is here for everyone trying to better themselves in the fight against coronavirus. The hip-hop veteran has helped launch a new anti-COVID-19 line-up of Dipset merchandise. Big Facts Jimmy went to Instagram Wednesday to show off his stash. Jones shared pics of his gear including “F**k COVID-19” hats and an […]

The post Jim Jones Helps Dipset Fans Fight Coronavirus W/ New Diplomats Masks: “F**k COVID-19” appeared first on .
