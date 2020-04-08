Global  

Fox News Anchor Asks If Dow ‘Having Another Good Day’ Because ‘An Admitted Democratic Socialist’ Just Ended Campaign

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner questioned whether the Dow was "having another good day" on Wednesday because "an admitted democratic socialist" -- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) -- suspended his campaign.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Has Ended His Bid For The Democratic Nomination

Bernie Sanders Has Ended His Bid For The Democratic Nomination 00:26

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday. Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Sanders was a democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution...

