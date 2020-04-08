Fox News Anchor Asks If Dow ‘Having Another Good Day’ Because ‘An Admitted Democratic Socialist’ Just Ended Campaign
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner questioned whether the Dow was "having another good day" on Wednesday because "an admitted democratic socialist" -- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) -- suspended his campaign.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday. Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Sanders was a democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Left-wing PLOW Fox News Anchor Asks If Dow ‘Having Another Good Day’ Because ‘An Admitted De...
https://t.co/aC9sBnkMYF
+1 MediaBot #LeftWing#Politics12 minutes ago