Fox News Anchor Asks If Dow ‘Having Another Good Day’ Because ‘An Admitted Democratic Socialist’ Just Ended Campaign

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner questioned whether the Dow was "having another good day" on Wednesday because "an admitted democratic socialist" -- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) -- suspended his campaign. 👓 View full article



