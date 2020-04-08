Global  

See the Full House Cast Reunite in Must-See Social Distancing Parody Video

E! Online Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Everywhere you look...the stars of Full House are winning the Internet. On Wednesday, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber reunited...
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published
News video: ‘Full House’ cast reunites for a quarantine parody

‘Full House’ cast reunites for a quarantine parody 00:36

 The “Full House” cast parodied their theme song with a quarantine twist

