Maeve Kennedy McKean's Cause of Death Revealed After Canoeing Accident

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Maeve Kennedy McKean, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died in a canoeing accident last week and her cause of death has become official. The coroner has made her cause of death an official drowning and labeled it an accidental death, E! News is reporting. The 40-year-old went missing on Thursday (April 2) while canoeing [...]
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Recovery Mission Continues For Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Son Gideon

Recovery Mission Continues For Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Son Gideon 00:38

 Crews are still searching the Chesapeake Bay for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her eight-year-old son Gideon who disappeared after heading into the water in a canoe to get a ball that had ended up in the water.

