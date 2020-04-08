Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rahman upset with 'Masakali 2.0'? Check tweet

Rahman upset with 'Masakali 2.0'? Check tweet

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's 'Masakali 2.0' has been dropped over the internet recently. The song received mixed reactions from the fans. The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The original song was composed by music maestro A R Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics were by Prasoon Joshi and the song featured in Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Delhi 6'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.