Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus: Randy Newman debuts social distancing song 'Stay Away'

Coronavirus: Randy Newman debuts social distancing song 'Stay Away'

Independent Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The song includes the lyrics: 'Venus in sweatpants/ That's who you are/ And when this mess is over/ I'll buy you a car'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Linda_Marric

Linda Marric RT @IndyArts: Randy Newman debuts social distancing song ‘Stay Away’ https://t.co/o8SBEGUC9E 33 minutes ago

JohanMassier

Johan Massier RT @freekjonge: Randy Newman debuts social distancing song ‘Stay Away’ https://t.co/X0pQY0ZAxI 1 hour ago

NDoesburg

Nena Wissmann Randy Newman debuts social distancing song ‘Stay Away’ https://t.co/gX8YkissaM 2 hours ago

freekjonge

freek de jonge Randy Newman debuts social distancing song ‘Stay Away’ https://t.co/X0pQY0ZAxI 2 hours ago

SgtRigby

sgt.rigby RT @Independent: Randy Newman debuts social distancing song ‘Stay Away’ https://t.co/dxTOSZHhfq 3 hours ago

IndyMusic

Independent Music Randy Newman debuts social distancing song ‘Stay Away’ https://t.co/Zh3dFx3SY9 3 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Randy Newman debuts social distancing song ‘Stay Away’ https://t.co/dxTOSZHhfq 3 hours ago

IndyArts

Independent Arts Randy Newman debuts social distancing song ‘Stay Away’ https://t.co/o8SBEGUC9E 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.