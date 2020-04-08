Global  

Anti-Trump GOP Organization Endorses Joe Biden After Sanders Drops Out

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Anti-Trump GOP Organization Endorses Joe Biden After Sanders Drops OutThe Lincoln Project, led by anti-Trump conservatives such as George Conway and Rick Wilson, announced after Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dropped out of the 2020 race Wednesday morning, that the band of GOP malcontents will be backing former Vice President Joe Biden.
