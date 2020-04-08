Anti-Trump GOP Organization Endorses Joe Biden After Sanders Drops Out

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Lincoln Project, led by anti-Trump conservatives such as George Conway and Rick Wilson, announced after Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dropped out of the 2020 race Wednesday morning, that the band of GOP malcontents will be backing former Vice President Joe Biden. The Lincoln Project, led by anti-Trump conservatives such as George Conway and Rick Wilson, announced after Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dropped out of the 2020 race Wednesday morning, that the band of GOP malcontents will be backing former Vice President Joe Biden. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 day ago John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President 01:08 John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President Rep. Lewis endorsed the former Vice President during a call with reporters on Monday. Rep. John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Rep. John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Lewis, who is imploring Americans to "vote like we never ever, ever voted before," thinks Biden should...