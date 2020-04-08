Global  

Bernie Sanders Withdraws From 2020 Presidential Election

SOHH Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders Withdraws From 2020 Presidential ElectionVermont Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders is out. The popular politician publicly broke the news this week that he would be withdrawing from the 2020 presidential election. Big Facts Up until today, Sanders had been battling former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, to which the latter now will most likely be squaring off […]

News video: Bernie Sanders Withdraws From Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders Withdraws From Presidential Race 00:57

 Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has ended his bid for the White House.

