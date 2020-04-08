Global  

Rita Ora Talks Cooking, Painting & ‘Experimenting’ With New Music at Home for Billboard Live Chat

Billboard.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Rita Ora chats with Billboard about how she's been keeping busy during the pandemic and how she has been continuing to make music from home, her new song "How To Be Lonely," what fans can expect from her third album & much more.
