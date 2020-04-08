GMA Pays Tearful Tribute to Camera Operator Who Died of Coronavirus: ‘He Will Be Missed’ Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts teared up as she remembered Tony Greer, the studio's cameraman who passed away on Wednesday from the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this