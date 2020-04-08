Global  

BET Lines Up Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled & More for Coronavirus TV Special

Billboard.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia and Melvin Crispell III are slated to perform in a special BET show that will assist people of color in dealing with the coronavirus.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Chance the Rapper and Kelly Rowland leading BET coronavirus relief fundraiser

Chance the Rapper and Kelly Rowland leading BET coronavirus relief fundraiser 00:34

 Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, and Kelly Rowland are set to take part in a U.S. TV special aimed at raising coronavirus relief funds to aid the black community.

