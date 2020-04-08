Julia Louis Dreyfus' Hilarious Coronavirus PSA Proves She Really Is a National Treasure
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () As a celebrity, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is used to certain luxuries and privileges. For one, she almost always has a glam team on call to make sure she's red carpet ready for even the...
These Julia Louis-Dreyfus moments are definitely “Sponge-Worthy.” For this list, we’re taking a look at this star’s most hilarious moments, including characters, performances and appearances throughout the years.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Free Views E! online US Julia Louis Dreyfus' Hilarious Coronavirus PSA Proves She Really Is a National Treasure… https://t.co/TFnAwEXgjx 19 minutes ago
David Kisamfu Julia Louis Dreyfus' Hilarious Coronavirus PSA Proves She Really Is a National Treasure https://t.co/qtzv60a438 29 minutes ago
ET Canada .@OfficialJLD wants you to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 by doing your part and stay home
https://t.co/jkhSuYsG8G 2 hours ago
Vail Sommers@Carpedaryn Have you watched season 1 episode 6 of Curb Your Enthusiasm where Larry David’s obsessed neighbor insis… https://t.co/H4OxZ29spd 5 days ago