‘Sesame Street’ to Comfort Kids During Coronavirus With ‘Elmo’s Playdate,’ Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway and *Tracee Ellis Ross* will join Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby for Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate next week to cheer up families during this uncertain time. 👓 View full article

