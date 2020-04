Miley Cyrus is taking a quick break from self-quarantining. The 27-year-old “Slide Away” singer and boyfriend Cody Simpson stopped by Erewhon Market to stock up on groceries on Wednesday afternoon (April 8) in Calabasas, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus Miley and the 23-year-old Australian singer both covered up masks across [...]

