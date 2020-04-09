Drew Brees Opens Up About Future of NFL & How Sports Connects Us All During Coronavirus Pandemic

Global  

Drew Brees offered up some words of hope to citizens across America has he and wife Brittany appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. While talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the 41-year-old football player shared that football, and sports in general, unites us all. “I think the American people need sports right now. That’s [...]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Jason Whitlock: Blame bad call in NFC championship for Brees not making All-Decade team

Jason Whitlock: Blame bad call in NFC championship for Brees not making All-Decade team 03:31

 Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who was beat out by Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers for the All-Decade rankings. Whitlock thinks if Drew Brees had an extra Super Bowl title, he would overtake Aaron Rodgers. Wiley disagrees, and thinks Aaron Rodgers has...

