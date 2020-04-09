Bill O’Reilly’s Macabre Take: Many Who Died From Coronavirus ‘Were on Their Last Legs Anyway’ Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Bill O'Reilly offers Sean Hannity his macabre take on the tens of thousands of global deaths from coronavirus: "Many people who are dying, both here and around the world, were on their last legs anyway' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this