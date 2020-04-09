Kate Middleton, Prince William wish a Happy Easter to students, staff in sweet video chat

Global  

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing a special message with the students and staff of a UK school that has stayed open during the coronavirus pandemic for children of essential employees.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Prince William And Kate Surprise School Kids

Prince William And Kate Surprise School Kids 00:39

 Reuters reports that Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had a surprise for local children at select schools. They offered thanks to the children's parents through a surprise video call. The children's parents are essential workers, who are keeping the country going during the...

