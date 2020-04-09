Kate Middleton, Prince William wish a Happy Easter to students, staff in sweet video chat
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing a special message with the students and staff of a UK school that has stayed open during the coronavirus pandemic for children of essential employees.
