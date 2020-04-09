Global  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell URL Taken Over to Slam Her as 'Gold Digger'

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The culprit appears to be accusing the Duchess of Sussex of having not-so-pure intention in marrying the British royal as he/she takes over the website to send a message with Kanye West's 2005 hit.
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Charitable Foundation Archewell | THR News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Charitable Foundation Archewell | THR News 01:40

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have outlined plans for a new charitable foundation called Archewell.

