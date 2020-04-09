'Modern Family' Showrunners Talk Possibilities of Mitch & Cam Spinoff Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Modern Family signed off the air after 11 seasons on air just moments ago and while we dry our tears, the showrunners are opening up about the potential for spinoffs. Speaking with Deadline, Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd revealed if there were any more stories for the Dunphys, Tuckers, Pritchets and Delgados to tell. Steve [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Life is MARVELous™ RT @JustJared: Could there be a @ModernFam spinoff one day with Mitch & Cam? The showrunners are weighing in: https://t.co/u6n3VtZKXQ 32 minutes ago JustJared.com Could there be a @ModernFam spinoff one day with Mitch & Cam? The showrunners are weighing in: https://t.co/u6n3VtZKXQ 1 hour ago