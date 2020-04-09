Democrats Push Health Care Changes Amid Pandemic

Global  

Democrats, who successfully used health care as a key issue in winning back control of the U.S. House two years ago, are reigniting the issue in Florida amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that has sent the state’s economy into free fall.
