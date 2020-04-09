Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla share 15-year anniversary photo

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are celebrating a huge milestone in their marriage, albeit under drastically different circumstances than previous markers.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Evelyn RT @Telegraph: The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are the picture of contentment in their 15th wedding anniversary photograph h… 3 minutes ago MR.YD🇬🇧 RT @Royal_FamilyUK: Happy 14th Wedding Anniversary to Charles The Prince of Wales & Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall who wedded in a civil c… 6 minutes ago The Telegraph The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are the picture of contentment in their 15th wedding anniversary photog… https://t.co/zHhMJPCgJe 10 minutes ago Hilde Sørensen @ClarenceHouse Wishing Prince Charles & Duchess Camilla,a Happy 15th Wedding Anniversary🥂🎂🌺 38 minutes ago Jean Campbell Collen Happy wedding anniversary, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. I like the photo and the dogs! @Gertsroyals https://t.co/vmIWopCxGn 1 hour ago Gert's Royals RT @Gertsroyals: A lovely new photo of Prince Charles & Duchess Camilla released to mark their 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow. The pho… 1 hour ago RoyalFamilyGB Happy 15th wedding anniversary to TRH Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall 👑👑 https://t.co/wmxyNsD8PZ https://t.co/srx6Xp80dL 2 hours ago