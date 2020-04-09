Global  

Coronavirus scare: Amitabh recites father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem on hope

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tried to spread some hope amid the ongoing health crisis triggered off by the COVID-19 pandemic. He recited a poem by his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to inspire people. "I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi...
