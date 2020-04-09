Global  

Tyler Perry Buys Groceries for Elderly Shoppers Amid Covid-19 Crisis

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The 'House of Payne' creator is giving back to the community in his hometown of Atlanta amid the global pandemic by paying for the groceries of the seniors and elderly customers.
