Chris Cuomo Calls Out Brother Andrew for Claiming Critics Said He Was ‘Too Prepared’ for Coronavirus: ‘Show Me One Piece’ Saying That

Mediaite Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo calls out brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for claiming press critics said he was 'too prepared' for coronavirus: "I will buy you lunch for every time you can show me one piece that says you were 'too prepared'"
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Chris Cuomo on What He Believes Is the 'Secret' to Kicking Coronavirus | THR News

Chris Cuomo on What He Believes Is the 'Secret' to Kicking Coronavirus | THR News 01:40

 Before speaking to one pulmonary expert, the 'Cuomo Prime Time' anchor said, "I was not going to do the show tonight."

