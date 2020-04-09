Chris Cuomo Calls Out Brother Andrew for Claiming Critics Said He Was ‘Too Prepared’ for Coronavirus: ‘Show Me One Piece’ Saying That

Chris Cuomo calls out brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for claiming press critics said he was 'too prepared' for coronavirus: "I will buy you lunch for every time you can show me one piece that says you were 'too prepared'"

You Might Like

Tweets about this Francesca Epps RT @Mediaite: Chris Cuomo Calls Out Brother Andrew for Claiming Critics Said He Was 'Too Prepared' for Coronavirus: 'Show Me One Piece' Say… 24 minutes ago Mediaite Chris Cuomo Calls Out Brother Andrew for Claiming Critics Said He Was 'Too Prepared' for Coronavirus: 'Show Me One… https://t.co/oHtY5oL1De 31 minutes ago Takeshi Matsumoto Chris Cuomo Cameos at Brother's Coronavirus Briefing — and Says He Had a Fever Dream of Andrew https://t.co/OoU2wH93Iv 2 days ago Reformed Exotic #FreeJoeExotic Holy sht, Chris Cuomo tested positive? That’s what you get for giving sht to your brother . #CoronavirusNewYork… https://t.co/1D0tdxxVQN 2 days ago Connie Spencer RT @Kerry4taz: @LisaMightBeMe Sounds terrible. You might tune in to Chris Cuomo, he's documenting his illness from his basement where he is… 3 days ago Kerry @LisaMightBeMe Sounds terrible. You might tune in to Chris Cuomo, he's documenting his illness from his basement wh… https://t.co/ZRRFszpWE1 4 days ago Chris Cicchine RT @AngelGotti5: Dr. Oz calls on Cuomo to lift restrictions on potential coronavirus treatments | Fox News. What medication is your Brother… 5 days ago Ruth Schneider RT @RawStory: WATCH: Gov. Cuomo’s somber briefing takes a hilarious turn as his brother Chris calls in to discuss his coronavirus-fueled ha… 5 days ago