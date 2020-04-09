Global  

Todd Chrisley Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

E! Online Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Todd Chrisley is on the mend after testing positive for coronavirus, daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed Wednesday. In a lengthy message shared with her 2 million Instagram followers,...
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Reality Star Todd Chrisley Has Coronavirus

Reality Star Todd Chrisley Has Coronavirus 00:35

 According to CNN, Todd Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" is battling coronavirus. The reality star shared the news Wednesday on his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." He admits to battling coronavirus for three weeks, and says that he was hospitalized for four and a half days. He explained, "Fever...

