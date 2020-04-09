Todd Chrisley Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Todd Chrisley is on the mend after testing positive for coronavirus, daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed Wednesday. In a lengthy message shared with her 2 million Instagram followers,... 👓 View full article

Credit: Wochit News - Published 4 hours ago Reality Star Todd Chrisley Has Coronavirus 00:35 According to CNN, Todd Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" is battling coronavirus. The reality star shared the news Wednesday on his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." He admits to battling coronavirus for three weeks, and says that he was hospitalized for four and a half days. He explained, "Fever...

